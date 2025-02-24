Hit Chinese animated film Ne Zha 2 to be released in Singapore on Mar 6

“Nezha returns and it’s breaking Chinese film box office records! Nezha 2 officially hits cinemas across Singapore on Mar 6,” said Encore Films in their caption.

Ne Zha 2, released on Jan 29 in China, overtook Pixar's American animated coming-of-age film Inside Out 2 to become the highest-grossing animated film globally, making more than 12.3 billion yuan (S$2.2 billion) to date, according to ticketing platform Maoyan.

“It is now the highest-grossing non-English film, the highest-grossing animated film, and the 8th highest-grossing film worldwide!” said Encore Films.