Malaysian celebrity Neelofa’s infant son collected US$3,200 in Hari Raya money

How much duit raya (similar to ang pow for Chinese New Year) did you make over the Hari Raya period? Was it anywhere close to what Malaysian celebrity Neelofa’s infant son, Muhammad Bilal, made – a whopping RM14,020 (US$3,201)?

The celebrity entrepreneur and her preacher husband, PU Riz, made the reveal in a 45-second TikTok posted on Monday (May 9) where they were heard counting the cash as the camera focused on the pile of money packets and notes on the floor. Muhammad Bilal, who is not yet four months old, is the couple’s first child.

It’s not clear how long it took for the amount to be collected but Hari Raya fell on May 2 in Malaysia.

PU Riz, whose real name is Muhammad Haris, said that his son even received a 1,000 dirham note, which is equivalent to US$272. He expressed hopes that whoever gave his son money will be rewarded for their generosity.

The video has been viewed more than 2 million times with comments ranging from awe at the amount to criticism of the couple for flaunting the large sum of money.

“Bilal’s three day’s duit raya collection is almost equal to our savings of three years,” commented user Lyana.

Another person commented that there are people who don’t even know if they can feed their children the next day. “Some things should not be shared, be sensitive,” wrote someone with the username Mrs...

Neelofa, whose full name is Noor Neelofa Mohd Noor, and PU Riz tied the knot in March last year and welcomed their son in January this year.