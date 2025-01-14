Writer Neil Gaiman hit with new string of sexual assault allegations

Neil Gaiman, 64, has been hit by a new string of sexual assault allegations. The writer was first accused of sexual assault in July 2024 when British podcast Master posted six episodes centred on sexual assault allegations against the novelist from five different women.

Now, multiple women have spoken on the record to Vulture, claiming they had disturbing experiences with the famed author.

They included Scarlett Pavlovich, who was a former babysitter for Gaiman and his ex-wife Amanda Palmer.

She said she and Palmer had been friends since the former was 22. Palmer had asked Pavlovich to babysit her and Gaiman’s son at his Waiheke Island home in New Zealand when the couple were separated.