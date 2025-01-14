Writer Neil Gaiman hit with new string of sexual assault allegations
After first being accused of sexual assault in July 2024, Neil Gaiman has been hit by a new string of allegations.
Neil Gaiman, 64, has been hit by a new string of sexual assault allegations. The writer was first accused of sexual assault in July 2024 when British podcast Master posted six episodes centred on sexual assault allegations against the novelist from five different women.
Now, multiple women have spoken on the record to Vulture, claiming they had disturbing experiences with the famed author.
They included Scarlett Pavlovich, who was a former babysitter for Gaiman and his ex-wife Amanda Palmer.
She said she and Palmer had been friends since the former was 22. Palmer had asked Pavlovich to babysit her and Gaiman’s son at his Waiheke Island home in New Zealand when the couple were separated.
Pavlovich said she was persuaded to take a bath naked in Gaiman’s back garden before he joined her naked and performed a sex act against her will while telling her to call him “master” and calling her a “good girl”.
She added Gaiman continued his alleged assaults on her throughout her time babysitting for the family and said his son started to call her a “slave” and ordered her to call him “master”.
Another woman identified as Caroline told Vulture he once placed her hand on his privates.
She said: “He didn’t have boundaries. I remember thinking that there was something really wrong with him."
Multiple other women spoke with Vulture for the cover story, including Katherine Kendall, who met Gaiman in 2012 when she was 22 and alleged he attempted to have sex with her on his tour bus.
Kendra Stout, who met the writer at a book signing when she was 18, alleged that the author raped her in 2007.
Neil Gaiman, who has had a string of TV adaptations of his work, has denied all allegations but has stepped back from the production of the third season of Prime Video’s adaptation of Good Omens.
In a post on social media platform X on Jan 14, Harry Potter author JK Rowling called out "the literary crowd" for its "strangely muted" response to the allegations surrounding Gaiman – even comparing Gaiman's situation to that of Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein who was convicted of sexual assault.