Noughties throwback: Nelly Furtado, Justin Timberlake, Timbaland are reuniting for a new song

Nelly Furtado is making a “healing” music comeback. The I’m Like A Bird singer, 44, has announced she is teaming up with Justin Timberlake, 42, and producer Timbaland, 51, on a new song, and also revealed Timberlake has been in the studio with Timbaland for most of the past year working on the duo’s latest tunes.

The Canadian singer shared on Emily Ratajkowski’s High Low podcast a phone call she had with her two former collaborators: “We connected. There was a real healing thing that happened.

“Between the three of us – me, Timbaland and JT – we’ve all had long careers with ups and downs and to me personally, doing this song together feels very authentic and is a mini-miracle.

“It started with Tim and JT. Tim texted me like, ‘Yo, I’ve got a track for you, it’s a dance vibe, for a trio,’ and I was like, ‘You mean with JT?’ And he was like, ‘Yes’.

“Him and JT have been working on music for like a year already, separately from me, so they just had an idea and they wanted me to woman the ship a little in my direction so they could feed off that.

“We just cooked it up.

“I think energetically it’s very positive. For me, the lyrics and everything are very real to me right now.”

The trio last teamed up on the number one single Give It To Me in 2007.