Nepo babies: Why are we so fascinated with celebrity children of Hollywood’s famous actors?

The trouble with a media so young it is still barely out of nappies is that it can be terribly naive. The latest outrage to have gripped our feeds is a big hoo-haa about “nepo babies” (from the word “nepotism”) and the fact that so much of Hollywood is populated by the children of the famous.

“She has her mother’s eyes. And agent,” announced a cover story published by New York magazine last month offering detailed charticles showing the extent to which the denizens of Hollywood are interlinked.

Did you know that young starlet Maya Hawke is the daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman? And Dakota Johnson is not only the daughter of former couple Melanie Griffiths and Don Johnson, but her grandmother was Tippi Hedren, too?!

Er, yeah.

The New York story was itself an attempt to make light of the social media platforms on which the interest in “nepo babies” was born. TikTok in particular has only recently discovered that the habit of confusing filial piety with merit once remarked upon by Confucius is still endemic, and the platform has an active forum for nepo baby content where users make time-lapse compilations of famous actor clans.