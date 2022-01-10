Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed joins Netflix’s The Crown as Princess Diana’s love interest

Avid fans of the royal family drama series, The Crown, can expect a new face in the latest season. Variety confirmed on Sunday (Jan 9) that Pakistani actor and producer, Humayun Saeed, has been cast in season five of the series as Dr Hasnat Khan.

Dr Khan had a romantic relationship with Princess Diana before she met Dodi Fayed.

News of Saeed taking on the role was first made public earlier that day by the Pakistani news media following a tweet by fellow actress and friend, Mahira Khan, who congratulated the actor for bagging the role.

The 50-year-old Saeed made his debut in 1999 in Inteha and has since gone on to star in numerous Pakistani television dramas and films. He is best known for his role in the adventure comedy film Jawani Phir Nahi Ani in 2015 and its sequel Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 in 2018, even winning Pakistan’s ARY award for best actor for his role in the former.