Netflix's upcoming K-dramas star Blackpink's Jisoo, Cha Eun-woo, Rain, Gong Yoo, Song Hye-kyo and more
On Wednesday (Jan 21), Netflix unveiled its Korean slate for 2026 – which includes K-dramas and movies featuring some of the biggest stars, including Blackpink's Jisoo, Cha Eun-woo, Gong Yoo, Song Hye-kyo, Ryu Jun-yeol and more.
For instance, Blackpink member Jisoo will be in your area in the first quarter of 2026 as she stars in the romantic comedy Boyfriend On Demand, alongside actor Seo In-guk.
Jisoo plays the role of Mi-rae, a woman who has grown accustomed to a loveless life. Everything changes when she acquires a Boyfriend On Demand device and enters a virtual world, as she embarks on a series of dates with impossibly perfect men. Seo In-guk stars as Mi-rae's rival.
Speaking of Seo In-guk, the actor will also return as a panelist for the second season of the hit Netflix dating show Better Late Than Single – which features adults who've never been in a relationship taking their first steps into romance.
Better Late Than Single Season 2 will premiere in the second quarter of 2026.
Also returning to Netflix in the second quarter of 2026 is the second season of the action drama Bloodhounds. The show centres around two young boxers and in this season, they will face against the ruthless Baek-jeong – played by popular singer-actor Rain, who steps into his first-ever villainous role.
Running Man fans who've missed the antics of Yoo Jae-seok and Lee Kwang-soo on screen together can look forward to the upcoming variety series Jae-seok’s B&B Rules, also airing in Q2.
The show features Yoo attempting to run a bed & breakfast, with several celebrities helping him as staff members, including Lee, Lovely Runner star Byeon Woo-seok and actress Ji Ye-eun.
The upcoming action comedy The WonderFools boasts a star-studded cast including Cha Eun-woo and Park Eun-bin. Set in 1999, the show follows a group of awkward people who unexpectedly gain superpowers and take on villains threatening the peace of Haeseong City.
Famed producer Na Yeong-seok, the mastermind behind hit variety shows like Earth Arcade and Three Meals A Day, has teamed up with Netflix on a new adventure series starring four celebrities with zero interest in hiking, embarking on a midwinter journey across the snow-capped mountains of Korea for the first time in their lives.
The cast members are singer Car, The Garden, Day6 member Dowoon, actor Lee Chae-min and AllDay Project member Tarzzan.
The fourth quarter of 2026 will see the first-ever onscreen collaboration between South Korean heavyweights Gong Yoo and Song Hye-kyo.
The two lead the period drama Tantara, which depicts the South Korean entertainment scene in the 60s and 80s, with Gong and Song starring as childhood friends.
The above-mentioned programmes are just some of the K-content that Netflix subscribers can expect this year.
In a statement, Don Kang, VP of content for Netflix Korea, said: "Content made in Korean, a language spoken by only 50 million of the world's eight billion people, has become the most viewed content in the world, only after English content.
"Over the past five years, more than 210 Korean titles have been ranked in the global top 10. And now, 'the most Korean story is the most global story' has become a reality."