Netflix Singapore raises subscription prices, subscribers now paying extra S$2 to S$4 a month

Streaming service Netflix Singapore has increased subscription prices by S$2 to S$4 a month, depending on the plan.

“Starting Apr 18, we’re adjusting prices in Singapore, with memberships starting at S$15.98,” Netflix Singapore told CNA Lifestyle.

The platform offers three monthly subscription plans. Their prices have increased as such:

Basic subscription (one screen): S$13.98 to S$15.98.

Standard subscription (two screens): S$19.98 to S$22.98.

Premium subscription (four screens, with Ultra HD streaming): S$25.98 to S$29.98.

The previous price increase took place in February 2024 when a basic subscription went from S$12.98 to S$13.98, a standard subscription from S$17.48 to S$19.98 and a premium subscription from S$21.98 to S$25.98.

Netflix is the streaming platform for popular K-dramas like Squid Game and Business Proposal as well as shows such as Bridgerton and Adolescence.

Since its launch in Singapore in January 2016, Netflix has seen four separate price increases: The first in January 2020, another in October 2021, again in February 2024 and now in April 2025.

Original prices of the subscription plans were S$10.98 for a basic plan, S$13.98 for a standard plan and S$16.98 for a premium plan.

Netflix Singapore said about the Apr 18 price change: “We offer a range of prices and plans to meet a variety of needs, and as we deliver more value to our members, we occasionally ask them to pay a bit more.”