First look at Netflix's One Piece trailer, Squid Game's season 2, Avatar: The Last Airbender photos and more
The live-stream event gave viewers a sneak peek of the projects Netflix has in store, including a teaser trailer for One Piece, Squid Game's new cast members, and a first look at Avatar: The Last Airbender.
Netflix users, you might want to hold on to your subscriptions. The streaming giant held its annual Tudum event in Brazil on Sunday (Jun 18) and gave viewers worldwide a sneak peek into the projects it has in store.
The event, which was also live-streamed globally, ran for close-to-three hours and featured announcements for over 15 shows. Here are the most noteworthy ones.
ONE PIECE
Arguably the highlight of this year’s Tudum, the teaser trailer for Netflix’s live-action One Piece series has since racked up over three million views. An adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s hit manga, Netflix’s One Piece stars Inaki Godoy as Monkey D Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji.
The trailer offers a brief glimpse into the show’s plot – which seemingly mirrors the first few arcs of the manga. It starts with Luffy saying: “Ever since I was a kid, the sea has been calling. So, I’m setting out to follow my dream. I’m gonna be King of the Pirates. All I need is a loyal crew. And I think, together, we’d make a good team.”
Quick flashes of the remaining Straw Hat Pirates are shown, alongside villain Buggy the Star Clown, before we see Luffy gearing up for his signature attack. The trailer ends with the reveal of the show’s release date: Aug 31.
In an interview, Rudd teared up as she revealed that “as someone who loved anime growing up, (she) was excited to see (her) dream come true”. Godoy echoed her sentiments, adding that he “was happy” to be in Brazil for Tudum.
SQUID GAME SEASON 2
The Emmy Award-winning Korean drama announced the cast members returning for season 2. These include Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun, Lee Byung-hun as Front Man and Wi Ha-jun as Hwang Jun-ho.
The trailer then reveals the four new cast members joining the show as they take turns pressing the green button that confirms their participation in the Squid Game. The new cast members are ZE:A singer Yim Si-wan, Midnight Runners star Kang Ha-neul, The Glory’s Park Sung-hoon and rapper Yang Dong-geun.
The trailer also confirmed that superstar Gong Yoo will be reprising his role as the mysterious Squid Game recruiter. The second season of Squid Game will be airing in 2024.
AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER
Tudum viewers got their very first look at Netflix’s live-action adaptation of the classic Nickelodeon cartoon.
The organisers teased the crowd with a simple teaser showing the crests of the Water, Earth, Fire and Air Nations, before bringing out the show’s cast members. Photos of the cast as their characters were also displayed onscreen, confirming that their outfits were show-accurate.
In a brief interview, actress Kiawentiio Tarbell, who plays Katara, said she was most excited to see the bending sequences onscreen. Meanwhile, Gordon Cormier, who stars as Aang, promised the Netflix adaptation “will bring everything (people) love about (the original) back to life”.
STRANGER THINGS SEASON 5
The fifth and final season of Stranger Things will have a pop culture icon joining Hawkins. Arnold Schwarzenegger took the Tudum stage to tease that “an old friend, a fantastic actress, a badass is joining the Netflix family”.
He quickly left the stage as a recorded video revealed this mysterious person: His Terminator co-star Linda Hamilton.
Hamilton said: “I don’t know how to be a fangirl and an actress at the same time. I’m going to work on that.”
As of writing, Hamilton’s character has yet to be revealed.
Other highlights of this year’s Tudum include the cast of Wednesday discussing fan theories surrounding their show and the cast of Cobra Kai reuniting for a table read for their final season.
Watch the full video below.