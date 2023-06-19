First look at Netflix's One Piece trailer, Squid Game's season 2, Avatar: The Last Airbender photos and more

The trailer offers a brief glimpse into the show’s plot – which seemingly mirrors the first few arcs of the manga. It starts with Luffy saying: “Ever since I was a kid, the sea has been calling. So, I’m setting out to follow my dream. I’m gonna be King of the Pirates. All I need is a loyal crew. And I think, together, we’d make a good team.”

Quick flashes of the remaining Straw Hat Pirates are shown, alongside villain Buggy the Star Clown, before we see Luffy gearing up for his signature attack. The trailer ends with the reveal of the show’s release date: Aug 31.

In an interview, Rudd teared up as she revealed that “as someone who loved anime growing up, (she) was excited to see (her) dream come true”. Godoy echoed her sentiments, adding that he “was happy” to be in Brazil for Tudum.

SQUID GAME SEASON 2

The Emmy Award-winning Korean drama announced the cast members returning for season 2. These include Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun, Lee Byung-hun as Front Man and Wi Ha-jun as Hwang Jun-ho.