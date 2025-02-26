Want to be prescribed a new hospital drama? These TV doctors are ready to treat you

Dr Suzanna 'Zanna' Parker has been sent to run the Krank, which is only just being held together by hardened – and authority-resistant – medical staff and supplies from a sex shop. The result is an unflinching drama set in an underfunded, underappreciated and understaffed emergency department, where the staff is as traumatised as the patients, but hide it much better.

From former real-life ER doc Samuel Jefferson and also starring Slavko Popadić, Şafak Şengül, Aram Tafreshian and Samirah Breuer, the German-language show is not for the faint of heart.

Jones says she eventually got used to the blood and gore on the set.

“It’s gruesome in the beginning, highly unnerving. And then at some point, it’s just the most normal thing in the world,” she explains. “That’s flesh. That’s the rest of someone’s leg, you know, let’s just move on and have coffee or whatever.”

As it’s set in the German clubbing capital, the whole city seems to live at a frenetic pace and the staff deals with the pressure by partying. The music, the lighting and the pulse of the drama also rubs off on the audience.

“When I saw it the first time I was sitting there, my heart was racing,” says Jones of watching the programme. “I knew what was coming, but I just, you know, my body just reacted. And I think that really says a lot.”

Would she agree to be treated by Dr Parker? Jones reckons it depends on what day you catch her.

DIAGNOSIS: This is Going To Hurt gets the ER treatment – side effects include breathlessness and heartbreak.

THE PITT