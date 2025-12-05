New Men In Black movie in the pipeline, Will Smith involvement not certain

A new Men In Black film is in development. Sony Pictures is planning to relaunch the sci-fi action comedy franchise with a new movie that is being penned by Bad Boys For Life writer Chris Bremner.

Plot details are yet to be revealed but insiders say that the plan is to give the script to Will Smith once Bremner has completed it in the hope that the star will reprise the role of Agent J.

It is not known if the character will feature in a starring or supporting role but the plan is to have Agent J back in some form.

However, sources have emphasised that the 57-year-old Smith is not attached to the flick and will not commit until he has read the script.

The first Men In Black film was released in 1997 and spawned three sequels, with the franchise earning a collective US$1.904 billion at the global box office.

Speaking on an episode of popular YouTube show Hot Ones, Smith revealed that he regards the 2006 drama The Pursuit of Happyness as the "best movie" of his career.

He said: "I think the individual best movie, all around, that I've ever made is The Pursuit of Happyness. Right behind that is the first Men In Black. The direction, cinematography and music...

"If I had to put four of them in a time capsule it would be The Pursuit of Happyness, the first Men In Black, I Am Legend and probably King Richard."