BigBang members and Blackpink's Rose release new songs
On Friday (Nov 22), BigBang leader G-Dragon released a new single titled Home Sweet Home, featuring his BigBang groupmates Daesung and Taeyang. On the same day, Blackpink member Rose debuted Number One Girl – the next song on her upcoming solo album.
Music fans received a double dose of happiness at 1pm on Friday (Nov 22) as new songs from iconic K-pop acts BigBang and Blackpink member Rose dropped at the same time.
G-Dragon released his single Home Sweet Home which featured his BigBang groupmates Taeyang and Daesung. The song – which was also co-produced and co-written by long-time BigBang and Blackpink producer Teddy Park – was mostly in English and appeared to have multiple references to past BigBang and G-Dragon releases such as Still Life, Coup d'Etat and Fantastic Baby.
Home Sweet Home comes two years after the release of Still Life – the last song to feature former member TOP before he left the group. In the years since Still Life, the remaining three members of BigBang pursued their own personal activities including solo releases and even a professorship for G-Dragon.
However, in September this year, the group staged a surprise reunion at Taeyang's solo concert in Seoul, South Korea.
Taeyang was singing the BigBang hit We Like 2 Party, alongside Daesung. After singing a few verses of the song, the duo suddenly walked back to the main stage and brought out G-Dragon – drawing screams from fans.
The trio then completed the rest of We Like 2 Party. Afterwards, G-Dragon remained onstage to sing the song Good Boy, alongside Taeyang.
The performance marked BigBang's first onstage performance in seven years.
Nov 22 also saw Blackpink member Rose – BigBang's former labelmate at YG Entertainment – releasing her new single Number One Girl, the follow-up to Apt which has since become a global hit and made her the first-ever female K-pop act to have a Top 10 entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
A stark contrast to the preppy Apt, Number One Girl is an emotional ballad where the 27-year-old sings about changing herself so that she is loved.
Both Apt and Number One Girl are tracks on the New Zealand-South Korean singer's upcoming solo album Rosie which will be released on Dec 6.
Rose and Bruno Mars are set to perform Apt live on Friday (Nov 22) at the 2024 MAMA Awards which can be viewed on Mediacorp's mewatch platform.