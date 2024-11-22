BigBang members and Blackpink's Rose release new songs

Home Sweet Home comes two years after the release of Still Life – the last song to feature former member TOP before he left the group. In the years since Still Life, the remaining three members of BigBang pursued their own personal activities including solo releases and even a professorship for G-Dragon.

However, in September this year, the group staged a surprise reunion at Taeyang's solo concert in Seoul, South Korea.

Taeyang was singing the BigBang hit We Like 2 Party, alongside Daesung. After singing a few verses of the song, the duo suddenly walked back to the main stage and brought out G-Dragon – drawing screams from fans.

The trio then completed the rest of We Like 2 Party. Afterwards, G-Dragon remained onstage to sing the song Good Boy, alongside Taeyang.

The performance marked BigBang's first onstage performance in seven years.