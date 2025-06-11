New Wonder Woman film in the works, says DC Studios head James Gunn

A new Wonder Woman movie is in the works. James Gunn, the CEO of DC Studios, has confirmed that a new Wonder Woman film is already in development, explaining that the project is "slow moving, but it's moving".

Gunn, 58, told Entertainment Weekly: "We're working on Wonder Woman. [It's] being written right now."

Gal Gadot previously starred as Diana Prince also known as Wonder Woman in a number of DC movies, including Batman v Superman, Wonder Woman, Justice League and Wonder Woman 1984.

However, plans to make a third standalone Wonder Woman movie with Gadot as the lead actress were scrapped after Gunn took on his current role.

The Guardians Of The Galaxy director has not yet cast the role of Wonder Woman for the upcoming movie, but he acknowledged that Superman, Batman, Supergirl and Wonder Woman are crucial to the DC brand.

Gunn explained: "I wouldn't say only those four characters, but I would say that those four characters are incredibly important to us. Right now, I feel great about where two of those characters are, and then we're dealing with the other two."

Earlier this year, Gunn claimed that "people are looking for heroes right now".

The filmmaker wrote and directed the new Superman movie, and Gunn is feeling optimistic about the David Corenswet-led film.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at a DC press event, he explained: "I think he’s the right Superman because he is a character that stands for something that is solid, stands for basic human morals, basic human integrity, basic belief in protecting others and protecting the weak, being good to people and being honest."

"People are looking for heroes right now. They are looking for values of goodness, looking for people who are good and decent human beings. And Superman is that."

Gunn and Peter Safran became the co-chairmen and co-CEOs of DC Studios back in 2022.