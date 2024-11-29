NewJeans reveals label's 22-page response to the group's demands

On Friday morning (Nov 29), K-pop girl group NewJeans revealed South Korean agency ADOR's response to the group's certificate of contents which the quintet had sent on Nov 13.

In South Korea, a certificate of contents is commonly used for damage claims and contract termination notices, and it has to be certified by the post office.

NewJeans' certificate of contents contained a list of demands including the reinstatement of Min Hee-jin as the CEO of ADOR, a formal apology from the manager who had previously told a HYBE group to ignore NewJeans member Hanni, the deletion of leaked videos and photos of the group that were used without consent, and the protection of NewJeans' unique identity.

The certificate added that if NewJeans' requests weren't met within 14 days of ADOR receiving the document, the members would proceed to terminate their contracts.

On Thursday night – 14 days after ADOR had received the certificate of contents – NewJeans held a press conference where the group announced that it would be terminating its contract with ADOR effective midnight.

During the press conference, Hanni, 20, said that the group has "faced mistreatment, not just towards [them] but also including [their] staff".

"This is not the type of work ethic we respect and not one we want to be a part of, and to continue working under a company with no intention of protecting NewJeans would only do us harm," she said.