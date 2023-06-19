K-pop girl group NewJeans to release second EP in July and collaborate with The Powerpuff Girls

In a post on Phoning, NewJean's social media app, entertainment company ADOR announced that Get Up will feature six tracks:

1. New Jeans

2. Super Shy

3. ETA

4. Cool With You

5. Get Up

6. ASAP



The company added: "We highly recommend listening to all the tracks in sequential order, starting from the first track and continuing through the sixth. This will allow you to experience the narrative that flows throughout the entire album and each track."

All six tracks will have an accompanying music video. Furthermore, the first track New Jeans will have a music video that's created in collaboration with The Powerpuff Girls as part of the hit show's 25th anniversary.