K-pop girl group NewJeans to release second EP in July and collaborate with The Powerpuff Girls
Their new EP will feature six tracks which should be listened to sequentially, according to NewJeans' management.
NewJeans is back to take over your Top 10 Most Played playlist on Spotify. On Jun 19, the K-pop girl group announced that they will be releasing their second EP Get Up on Jul 21.
In a post on Phoning, NewJean's social media app, entertainment company ADOR announced that Get Up will feature six tracks:
1. New Jeans
2. Super Shy
3. ETA
4. Cool With You
5. Get Up
6. ASAP
The company added: "We highly recommend listening to all the tracks in sequential order, starting from the first track and continuing through the sixth. This will allow you to experience the narrative that flows throughout the entire album and each track."
All six tracks will have an accompanying music video. Furthermore, the first track New Jeans will have a music video that's created in collaboration with The Powerpuff Girls as part of the hit show's 25th anniversary.
NewJeans burst onto scene in July 2022 with their singles Attention and Hype Boy, which topped multiple Korean music charts. A few months later, they were propelled into worldwide stardom through their viral songs Ditto and OMG, which went number one in countries such as Singapore, Indonesia and Vietnam.
Barely a year since their debut, the group's members have scored multiple brand deals with the likes of Levi's, Gucci and Burberry. NewJeans is set to hold their first fan meeting at the SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium on Jul 1 to 2, and will perform at the Lollapalooza and Summer Sonic Festival in August.