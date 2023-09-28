Logo
NewJeans releasing League of Legends World Championship anthem
The song, titled Gods, will be released on Oct 4. 

South Korean K-Pop group NewJeans members pose during the Seoul Fashion Week at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

28 Sep 2023 10:52AM
NewJeans have recorded the anthem for League of Legends World Championship.

The South Korean girl group comprising Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein had "fun" exploring a "new genre" to them with the song Gods, which was penned by Riot Games’ principal composer Sebastien Najand and Mako’s Alex Seaver.

The band said: “It was fun to try a new genre and sound. Through this collaboration, we are happy to present a song that incorporates both NewJeans’ and League of Legends’ unique colours. We hope it brings you a new sense of empowerment!”

An animated video will launch alongside the track on Oct 4.

The World Championship will take place in South Korea next month.

Carrie Dun, the global head of creative, esports at Riot Games, commented: “Between Worlds taking place in Korea and NewJeans’ meteoric rise, this partnership felt fated as a true cultural celebration.

“We think Gods will set the stage for what’s bound to be an incredible Worlds.”

NewJeans follow in the footsteps of Lil Nas X, Imagine Dragons, and Against The Current in releasing the official soundtrack.

Source: Others/Bng Showbiz/sr

