NewJeans members spotted together in public for first time since hiatus announcement

Thousands of kilometres away, NewJeans members Minji and Hanni were spotted vacationing together in Italy. A few netizens also claimed to have seen them in Vatican City.

Minji and Hanni have since posted photos of their trip online, including one of the latter at the Pantheon in Rome.

In one of the photos, a member – believed to be Minji – wrote: "Bunnies [NewJeans' fandom], have you been well? I'm somewhere far away for a while. I think most of you already know haha. I just wanted to go somewhere no one will recognise me."

In another post, a member – believed to be Hanni – wrote: "If you happen to see us, just come say hi. But no [photos]."