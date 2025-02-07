K-pop group NewJeans will now be performing as NJZ
The quintet will perform for the first time with their new name at ComplexCon Hong Kong in March.
K-pop group NewJeans will now be known by a new name: NJZ. The change takes place amid the group’s months-long legal dispute with label ADOR, a subsidiary of Hybe.
NJZ will make its first performance with the new group name at ComplexCon Hong Kong festival, announced the event’s organiser. The group is headlining the event with Quavo, Metro Boomin and South Korean rapper-producer Zico.
In a press release, group member Minji said: “We are thrilled to be stepping onto the stage for the first time as NJZ and share something new with everyone. It’s a big moment for us and we can’t wait for fans to be a part of this journey with us and show the world our new music that we have been eagerly waiting to share.”
Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein make up the rest of NJZ.
In an interview with CNN, Hanni said that the group will debut a new song at the event. She also told the news network that even though they've had to leave their previous name behind, "we’re not fully moving on from it".
“And we don’t want to either, because (being NewJeans) was still a very special period of time to us, and it’s something that our fans also probably hold really dear.”
ComplexCon is taking place from Mar 21 to 23 at the Hong Kong World Asia-Expo convention centre. NJZ’s specific performance date has not been revealed.
Bonnie Chan Woo, owner and CEO of Complex China, said in a statement: “We are incredibly excited to welcome NJZ to the ComplexCon stage this year. From their early days, NJZ has captivated audiences with their distinct Y2K sound and nostalgic style that set them apart as trailblazers in the K-pop landscape.”
Late last month, the five members announced a two-day contest for fans “to come up with a new activity name” for them. They added that they would use the new name for “a certain period of time”.
In September, NewJeans accused ADOR of bullying, harassment and subterfuge and asked for their contracts to be terminated in November. Since then, the members have not introduced themselves as NewJeans, opting to introduce themselves individually instead.
ADOR has denied the allegations and insisted that the group's contract "cannot be unilaterally terminated".