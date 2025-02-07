K-pop group NewJeans will now be performing as NJZ

K-pop group NewJeans will now be known by a new name: NJZ. The change takes place amid the group’s months-long legal dispute with label ADOR, a subsidiary of Hybe.

NJZ will make its first performance with the new group name at ComplexCon Hong Kong festival, announced the event’s organiser. The group is headlining the event with Quavo, Metro Boomin and South Korean rapper-producer Zico.

In a press release, group member Minji said: “We are thrilled to be stepping onto the stage for the first time as NJZ and share something new with everyone. It’s a big moment for us and we can’t wait for fans to be a part of this journey with us and show the world our new music that we have been eagerly waiting to share.”

Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein make up the rest of NJZ.

In an interview with CNN, Hanni said that the group will debut a new song at the event. She also told the news network that even though they've had to leave their previous name behind, "we’re not fully moving on from it".

“And we don’t want to either, because (being NewJeans) was still a very special period of time to us, and it’s something that our fans also probably hold really dear.”