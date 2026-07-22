K-pop group NewJeans reunites in newly released videos celebrating anniversary, former member Danielle shares update

K-pop girl group NewJeans shocked fans on Tuesday (Jul 21) night after suddenly releasing a slew of newly recorded videos and photos, following months of hiatus. The release serves as a celebration of NewJeans' fourth anniversary.

NewJeans debuted on Jul 22, 2022, but has been inactive for over a year. The members previously alleged bullying and harassment and sought to terminate their contracts. Following a series of legal battles, the Seoul High Court ruled that NewJeans' contracts with their agency Ador were valid till 2029.

Subsequently, the members of NewJeans announced that they would return to Ador. However, Ador later announced that it had terminated its contract with Danielle, accusing the Australia-born singer of "engaging in independent entertainment activities" – thus removing her as a member of NewJeans.

Ador is currently in the midst of a lawsuit with Danielle.