K-pop group NewJeans sends list of demands to its agency Ador, seeks to terminate exclusive contracts if not met

K-pop girl group NewJeans has issued a certificate of contents to its agency Ador, demanding that the company "rectify all violations" of its exclusive contracts with the members of the group, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported on Wednesday (Nov 13).

The certificate added that if NewJeans' requests aren't met within 14 days of Ador receiving the document, the members will proceed to terminate their contracts.

In South Korea, a certificate of contents is commonly used for damage claims and contract termination notices, and it has to be certified by the post office.

A picture of the purported certificate was posted by Yonhap News Agency, and featured signatures from the five members of NewJeans using their full names: Kim Min-ji, Hanni Pham, Danielle June Marsh, Kang Hae-rin, and Lee Hye-in.

The certificate also referenced the much-criticised internal document prepared by NewJeans' parent company HYBE which reportedly had negative comments on multiple K-pop idols in the industry.