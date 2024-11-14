K-pop group NewJeans sends list of demands to its agency Ador, seeks to terminate exclusive contracts if not met
The five members of the K-pop girl group have informed their agency Ador that they will terminate their exclusive contracts if their demands are not met within 14 days.
K-pop girl group NewJeans has issued a certificate of contents to its agency Ador, demanding that the company "rectify all violations" of its exclusive contracts with the members of the group, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported on Wednesday (Nov 13).
The certificate added that if NewJeans' requests aren't met within 14 days of Ador receiving the document, the members will proceed to terminate their contracts.
In South Korea, a certificate of contents is commonly used for damage claims and contract termination notices, and it has to be certified by the post office.
A picture of the purported certificate was posted by Yonhap News Agency, and featured signatures from the five members of NewJeans using their full names: Kim Min-ji, Hanni Pham, Danielle June Marsh, Kang Hae-rin, and Lee Hye-in.
The certificate also referenced the much-criticised internal document prepared by NewJeans' parent company HYBE which reportedly had negative comments on multiple K-pop idols in the industry.
Some of NewJeans' demands include the reinstatement of Min Hee-jin as the CEO of Ador, a formal apology from the manager who had previously told a HYBE group to ignore NewJeans member Hanni, the deletion of leaked videos and photos of the group that were used without consent, and the protection of NewJeans' unique identity.
According to South Korean media outlets, the certificate also included a statement from NewJeans saying: "Let Min Hee-jin take charge of Ador's management and New Jeans’ production like before... Return Ador to the time when NewJeans was happy... We miss the NewJeans who were full of dreams about the music and activities that we could show together with Min Hee-jin. If Ador does not accept the corrective action request, we will terminate our exclusive contract."
NewJeans also warned that it will "respond resolutely" to those who spread false rumours to slander the group.
Speaking to media outlets on Wednesday evening, Ador said that it had "nothing to say" as it had "yet to receive the certificate of contents sent by NewJeans".