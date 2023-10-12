Niall Horan of One Direction to hold Singapore concert in May 2024

Irish singer Niall Horan is returning to Singapore on May 9, 2024. The One Direction member will be performing songs from his solo albums at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Horan was last here in 2018 as part of his Flicker world tour.

An artiste presale will begin on Mon (Oct 16) from 3pm to 11.59pm. To receive the presale code, fans will have to subscribe to Niall Horan’s newsletter on his official website. A second presale period will be held just for Live Nation Singapore members on Oct 17 from 3pm to 1.59pm.

Tickets will then be available for general sales from 3pm on Oct 18 and can be purchased via Ticketmaster and SingPost outlets.