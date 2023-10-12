Niall Horan of One Direction to hold Singapore concert in May 2024
Horan will be performing songs from all three of his solo albums.
Irish singer Niall Horan is returning to Singapore on May 9, 2024. The One Direction member will be performing songs from his solo albums at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.
Horan was last here in 2018 as part of his Flicker world tour.
An artiste presale will begin on Mon (Oct 16) from 3pm to 11.59pm. To receive the presale code, fans will have to subscribe to Niall Horan’s newsletter on his official website. A second presale period will be held just for Live Nation Singapore members on Oct 17 from 3pm to 1.59pm.
Tickets will then be available for general sales from 3pm on Oct 18 and can be purchased via Ticketmaster and SingPost outlets.
Ticket prices will go between S$108 and S$278. Diehard fans should get the Niall Horan GA Early Entry Package (S$278) which will grant them early entry into the standing pen, a limited-edition VIP gift and a limited-edition wristband.
Niall Horan first made waves as a member of the global pop sensation One Direction, alongside Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson. Following the group's hiatus in 2016, Horan went on to make three solo albums and has since sold over 80 million records worldwide. His latest album The Show topped the charts in multiple countries, including the UK and New Zealand.