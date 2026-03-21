Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor Nicholas Brendon dead at 54

United States actor Nicholas Brendon, known for his role in the hit series Buffy the Vampire Slayer, has died, his family announced on Friday (Mar 20). He was 54.

Brendon died in his sleep of natural causes, the family said in a statement posted to social media. They did not say when or where he died.

"Most people know Nicky for his work as an actor and for the characters he brought to life over the years. In recent years Nicky has found his passion in painting and art," the family said in the post.

"Nicky loved to share his enthusiastic talent with his family, friends and fans. He was passionate, sensitive, and endlessly driven to create. Those who truly knew him understood that his art was one of the purest reflections of who he was."

Brendon played Xander Harris in Buffy the Vampire Slayer over seven seasons between 1997 and 2003.

The show was centred around Buffy, a teenage girl who battles vampires and other monsters while navigating life in high school.

Brendon's character was a close friend of Buffy.

The Los Angeles-born actor was also known for his appearances in shows like Criminal Minds, Private Practice and Kitchen Confidential, a TV adaptation of Anthony Bourdain's memoir.

He appeared in several thriller films.

Brendon had previous health struggles. In a 2023 Instagram post, he told fans he had undergone two spinal surgeries and had a heart attack.

In their post on Friday, Brendon's family asked for privacy "as we grieve his loss and celebrate the life of a man who lived with intensity, imagination, and heart".