Actor Nicholas Galitzine has been 'eating about 4,000 calories a day' to play He-Man in Masters Of The Universe movie

Nicholas Galitzine has been "eating about 4,000 calories a day" and been doing a lot of weightlifting to prepare for his role as He-Man in Masters Of The Universe.

The 30-year-old actor will play the Eternia superhero in the new live-action movie adaptation of the iconic Mattel toy line and cartoon series from Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel Films.

Galitzine has now detailed his intense fitness and exercise regime to achieve the muscle-bound body required to portray He-Man.

Speaking with W Magazine, Galitzine shared: “No pressure, I just have to embody the strongest man in the universe.

“There’s been a lot of eating and weightlifting, a lot of stunts. I’m eating about 4,000 calories a day, but the amount of physical work I’m doing, you end up hungry at the end of the day, which is quite surprising. This is the fun part.”

However, The Idea Of You star admitted he was not looking forward to entering “the cutting phase”, in which he will be “starved and so rude to everyone”.

He said: “I will eventually go into what’s called the cutting phase, where I’m going to be starved and so rude to everyone. I can only apologise for the person I’m going to become in a few months’ time.”

While plot details about Masters Of The Universe are being kept under wraps, it was recently confirmed Jared Leto would be playing He-Man’s arch-nemesis Skeletor in the blockbuster.

Directed by Bumblebee filmmaker Travis Knight and written by Chris Butler, the movie will also see Alison Brie play Evil-Lyn, Idris Elba portray Man-At-Arms and Camila Mendes portray Teela.

House Of The Dragon actor Sam C Wilson, Game Of Thrones star Hafthor Bjornsson and In The Grey actor Kojo Attah have been cast as villains Trap Jaw, Goat Man and Tri-Klops, respectively.

Galitzine’s casting as He-Man and his alter ego Prince Ada, was announced in May 2024, and the Mary And George star said he was “beyond proud” to be playing such an iconic character.

He posted on Instagram at the time: “‘By the Power of Greyskull, I HAVE THE POWER!’

“I’m so beyond proud to announce that I will be playing Adam, Prince of Eternia in ‘Masters of the Universe’. It has been a dream for so long to play someone of his heart, humour and heroism, I cannot wait to get started.”

The Masters Of The Universe brand debuted in 1982 with a line of action figures and focused on the battle between the heroic He-Man and the evil Skeletor.

The following year, the animated series He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe premiered, which made the toys fly off shelves.

In 1987, Dolph Lundgren starred as He-Man facing off against Frank Langella's Skeletor in the live-action movie Masters Of The Universe, which also starred a young Courteney Cox, who went on to play Monica Geller in Friends.

In 2021, Kevin Smith's sequel animated series He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe appeared on Netflix.

The Masters Of The Universe movie is due to hit cinemas in June 2026 after nearly 20 years of trying to get the wheels on the project moving.