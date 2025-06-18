Masters Of The Universe star Nicholas Galitzine is 'so proud' of live-action film reboot

The London-born star wrote on Instagram: "Well, that’s a wrap on Masters of the Universe. It has been an honour shouldering the responsibility of playing Adam and He Man.

"It’s been the role of a lifetime and I put everything into it. There’s not much I can show you, but I am so proud of the movie we’ve made. Thanks to our amazing cast and crew for all your hard work."

Galitzine previously confirmed via a post on TikTok that filming had wrapped on the movie.

He wrote on the video-sharing app: "No ships left to fly that’s a wrap on masters of the universe!! (sic)"

Set to release in 2026, the Travis Knight-directed movie is based on a script written by Chris Butler. The film boasts a star-studded cast that includes the likes of Camila Mendes, Jared Leto, Idris Elba, Morena Baccarin, Alison Brie and Charlotte Riley.

Galitzine previously revealed that he had overhauled his lifestyle in preparation for playing He-Man.

The actor admitted that he was consuming around "4,000 calories a day" as part of his preparations for the role.

He told W Magazine: "There's been a lot of eating and weightlifting, a lot of stunts."

"I'm eating about 4,000 calories a day, but the amount of physical work I'm doing, you end up hungry at the end of the day, which is quite surprising. This is the fun part."

Galitzine ultimately intended to cut down on his eating, explaining that it would likely cause his mood to change.

He continued: "I will eventually go into what’s called the cutting phase, where I'm going to be starved and so rude to everyone. I can only apologise for the person I'm going to become in a few months’ time."