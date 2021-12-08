TV host Nick Cannon reveals his 5-month-old son has died of brain tumour

TV host and comedian Nick Cannon went on his talk show on Tuesday (Dec 7) and shared that his five-month-old son, Zen, had died.

“I actually haven’t shared this with anybody, not even the crew that came in,” he said on The Nick Cannon Show on YouTube. “I had a tough, very tough weekend.”

He added: "Over the weekend I lost my youngest son to a condition called hydrocephalus that was pretty much a malignant, invasive midline brain tumour, brain cancer.’

Cannon revealed that Zen, his son with model Alyssa Scott, was born in June and was diagnosed with brain cancer after the doctors discovered "a malignant tumour in his head" during a routine check-up.

Despite immediate brain surgery, things took a turn for the worse on Thanksgiving and the “tumour began to grow a lot faster”.

The Masked Singer US host said he held his youngest son for the last time on the weekend when the family took a trip to the ocean where "not only did we get to see the sun rise, we got to see the sun set too".

Cannon has seven children, including Zen. He shares the oldest two with singer Mariah Carey, whom he wed in 2008. The couple divorced in 2014.