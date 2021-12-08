Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Entertainment

TV host Nick Cannon reveals his 5-month-old son has died of brain tumour
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Entertainment

TV host Nick Cannon reveals his 5-month-old son has died of brain tumour

Cannon said his youngest son, Zen, suffered from a condition called hydrocephalus.

TV host Nick Cannon reveals his 5-month-old son has died of brain tumour

US actor Nick Cannon speaks during a Black Lives Matter protest in Times Square over the death of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer on June 7, 2020 in New York. Bryan R. Smith / AFP

Richa Liz Mathew
08 Dec 2021 01:10PM (Updated: 08 Dec 2021 01:10PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TV host and comedian Nick Cannon went on his talk show on Tuesday (Dec 7) and shared that his five-month-old son, Zen, had died.

“I actually haven’t shared this with anybody, not even the crew that came in,” he said on The Nick Cannon Show on YouTube. “I had a tough, very tough weekend.”

He added: "Over the weekend I lost my youngest son to a condition called hydrocephalus that was pretty much a malignant, invasive midline brain tumour, brain cancer.’

Cannon revealed that Zen, his son with model Alyssa Scott, was born in June and was diagnosed with brain cancer after the doctors discovered "a malignant tumour in his head" during a routine check-up.

Despite immediate brain surgery, things took a turn for the worse on Thanksgiving and the “tumour began to grow a lot faster”.

The Masked Singer US host said he held his youngest son for the last time on the weekend when the family took a trip to the ocean where "not only did we get to see the sun rise, we got to see the sun set too".

Cannon has seven children, including Zen. He shares the oldest two with singer Mariah Carey, whom he wed in 2008. The couple divorced in 2014.

Source: CNA/sr

Related Topics

celebrity

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us