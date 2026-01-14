Singer Nick Jonas to visit Singapore for exclusive album preview with selected fans on Jan 21
Nick Jonas is coming to Singapore, and he's bringing along an exclusive listening session on Jan 21 ahead of the global release of his album, Sunday Best, on Feb 6.
American singer-songwriter and actor Nick Jonas will be releasing a new album, Sunday Best, on Feb 6. And by that time, a small group of fans in Singapore will have already heard it.
The Jonas Brothers member will be in town next week for a private listening session on Jan 21 at 4pm, at the House of Tan Yeok Nee.
The event is by invite-only, with tickets available through a contest run by Universal Music Singapore. To stand a chance to win a pair of tickets, fans must pre-save Sunday Best, his upcoming album, and answer a question related to the album through the label’s contest link in their Instagram post.
This contest is open to Singapore residents only, and will close on Jan 16, at 11.59pm. Winners will be informed via email or WhatsApp.
The listening session in Singapore will be held at the House of Tan Yeok Nee, a 19th-century Teochew mansion, and the last remaining grand courtyard style mansion of its kind in the country. This heritage building opened to the public in November 2025 after nearly four years of restoration.
Sunday Best is Nick Jonas’ first solo album in nearly five years, following his 2021 release, Spaceman. This was first announced at his intimate Sunday Best Brunch show at his family-owned restaurant in November 2025.
Sunday Best contains 11 tracks and will be released globally on Feb 6. His latest single off the album, Gut Punch, is out now.