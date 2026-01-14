Singer Nick Jonas to visit Singapore for exclusive album preview with selected fans on Jan 21

American singer-songwriter and actor Nick Jonas will be releasing a new album, Sunday Best, on Feb 6. And by that time, a small group of fans in Singapore will have already heard it.

The Jonas Brothers member will be in town next week for a private listening session on Jan 21 at 4pm, at the House of Tan Yeok Nee.

The event is by invite-only, with tickets available through a contest run by Universal Music Singapore. To stand a chance to win a pair of tickets, fans must pre-save Sunday Best, his upcoming album, and answer a question related to the album through the label’s contest link in their Instagram post.

This contest is open to Singapore residents only, and will close on Jan 16, at 11.59pm. Winners will be informed via email or WhatsApp.