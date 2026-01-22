'Shiok sia': Celebrities Nick Jonas and Zhu Zhu attend Singapore Art Week 2026 opening and dive into art

Singapore Art Week 2026 (SAW 2026) has drawn artists, collectors, and art lovers from around the world this January, and among them is American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas, who is taking in Singapore’s buzzing art scene with the curiosity of a “student” and enthusiasm of a beginner art collector.

“I landed this morning and I can already feel the energy and the vibrance of the city,” the Jonas Brothers member and actor told CNA Lifestyle on the sidelines of the art event's opening gala held on Wednesday night (Jan 21) at the National Gallery Singapore (NGS).

How's it been so far? The 33-year-old rated SAW 2026 a solid “shiok sia” on a scale of “okay lor” to “shiok sia”. “The city is buzzing, you can feel it in the air.”