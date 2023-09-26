Actor Nick Shen reveals battle with shingles, consulted 'more than 10' specialists

In another post, Nick showed pictures of him suffering an advanced stage of shingles where rashes have spread to most of his neck and the lower side of his face. In this post, he urged his followers to "seek immediate medical attention" if they suspect they have shingles.

He added that the pain was "beyond description" and that he's had to "pause my work, cancel events, and withdraw from public appearances".

He also shared that he was "astounded" that no one close to him "emphasised the seriousness of shingles or the availability of the shingles vaccine".

"I've consulted more than 10 doctors, both Western and Traditional Chinese Medicine specialists and endured the 'Catch The Snake' treatment which is incredibly painful."

The Singapore Star Search 1999 winner also told Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao that more than a month after the onset of shingles, he noticed liquid flowing out of his mouth after he drank some water.

He looked in the mirror and tried to smile but could not do so. He was advised at the clinic to go to the hospital immediately, where he was hospitalised for five days as the right side of his face was paralysed.

Nick ended his social media post by assuring his followers that he is "doing everything in (his) power to get better" and that people are free to leave comments on his page, should they want to find out more about his experience.