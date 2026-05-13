Actor Nick Teo shares heartfelt tribute to his mum raising 3 kids alone after his father left the family
"After being a housewife for more than 20 years, you stepped back into society and started working again," he wrote on Instagram.
Your feed was probably flooded with dedications to mums all over the world on Mother’s Day (May 10).
But there was one that really touched all our hearts.
In his Instagram post, Mediacorp actor Nick Teo revealed: "When I was in secondary school, Dad chose to leave this family."
The 36-year-old shared that from then, his mum "carried the whole family" and raised her three kids on her own.
"After being a housewife for more than twenty years, you stepped back into society and started working again. The pay wasn’t much, but you worked tirelessly," he shared.
He recalled his mum standing for long hours, carrying heavy things and staying so busy that she barely even had time to sit down and rest.
"Even though you were the one who was hurt the most, you still became the pillar of this family. You always gave the best to us," he said.
Teo's mother remembered all the things her children loved to eat and would secretly buy it for them.
"Meanwhile, you often settled for just bread to get through a meal yourself," he said.
Though the actor's mum was "never someone who said 'I love you' often", she would hug her kids and show affection through physical touch.
"But your love was never lacking. It was hidden in every meal you made, in every “You all eat first,” and in all the years you gritted your teeth and carried us through life," he continued.
"Thank you, Mom. Thank you for holding up our whole world on your own. And I hope you’re proud of who we’ve become today."
Teo's wife, actress Hong Ling, also left a comment for her mother-in-law.
"Thank you mama for a wonderful son," she wrote.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
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