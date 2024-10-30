'It's good to have nerves': Pro gamer Nicolai 'dev1ce' Reedtz on Counter-Strike tournament finals

To play the game, you must understand the way your teammates think and their behaviours. Are you as attuned to each other in real life?

Definitely a big part of building a solid team is getting to know each other, spending time outside the game.

I would say that even though we are a relatively new team playing together, we are quite close. A lot of the guys on the team have known each other for a long time.

It’s about getting to know each other outside the game, but also inside of the game. And it takes time to learn the thought process that’s going on in different situations.

How would you say your personality outside the game differs from – or is similar to – the way that you play the game?

Oh, that’s hard. I’d say it correlates quite well. At least inside of the game, I like to be vocal and take some of the important decisions.

Outside of the game, we don’t really do much other than play video games. So I don’t feel like I change character when I go into the game.

If you were not a professional gamer, though, what do you think you’d be doing?

Probably would have gone to law school. It’s just in the family. It’s a bloodline thing.