Mediacorp’s audio network hits all-time high of 3.94 million weekly listeners
These are the results from the latest Nielsen Radio Survey conducted from March to May 2025.
Mediacorp’s audio network has hit a new milestone with an all-time high weekly reach of 3.94 million listeners. Reach is measured by the total number of unique, unduplicated radio listeners.
The media network, which commands an 84 per cent market share, houses Singapore’s top eight radio stations by reach: Yes 933, Love 972, Class 95, Capital 958, Warna 942, 987, Gold 905 and Oli 968.
These findings are based on the latest Nielsen Radio Survey conducted from March to May 2025, which tracked radio listenership via diary recordings by 2,021 adults aged 15 and above, with the results weighted by age, sex and race to be representative of the Singapore population.
Chinese-pop powerhouse Yes 933 set its personal best at 1.22 million weekly listeners (an increase of 127,000 listeners), while Malay staple Warna 942 hit a record 611,000 (an increase of 64,000 listeners).
Other core stations – Love 972 (897,000 listeners), Gold 905 (457,000), Ria 897 (115,000) and CNA 938 (275,000) – also booked healthy year-on-year growth, with each station gaining up to 84,000 additional listeners.
Listening times per week rose in tandem too, climbing to an average of 10.3 hours a week (an increase of 0.3 hours). Warna 942 now commands a market-leading 13.7 hours per week (up by 3.6 hours), with Capital 958 and Love 972 close behind at 8.4 and 7.7 hours, respectively.
Gold 905, Class 95 and Oli 968 also saw increased listening times, with each station recording up to 1.3 additional listening hours.
Beyond audio streams, social engagement has continued climbing across platforms.
For stations catering to a mature listenership – including Love 972, Class 95, Gold 905, Warna 942 and Oli 968 – Facebook and Instagram engagement (comprising likes, comments and shares) increased by 22.4 per cent year-on-year.
Meanwhile, youth-centric brands 987, Yes 933 and Ria 897 sparked a 97.5 per cent jump in engagement on TikTok. This explosive growth is powered by a dynamic slate of content including interactive livestreams, microdramas and original short-form content series helmed by audio personalities.
The latter includes 987 Bad Jokes and Yes 933 Comedy Skits, which have garnered a cumulative 9.85 million and 4.23 million views, respectively.
“Reaching this all-time high is a humbling milestone that affirms our role as a trusted companion in the daily lives of Singaporeans. These results aren’t just about scale; they are about the depth of relationships that we have built with our audience through content that resonates and personalities who feel like friends,” said Angeline Poh, Mediacorp's chief customer and corporate development officer.
“As habits evolve, we will continue striving to be that constant presence, delivering that same warmth and connection seamlessly whether on radio, digital streaming or social media; wherever people tune-in, tap or scroll.”