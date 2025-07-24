Mediacorp’s audio network hits all-time high of 3.94 million weekly listeners

Mediacorp’s audio network has hit a new milestone with an all-time high weekly reach of 3.94 million listeners. Reach is measured by the total number of unique, unduplicated radio listeners.

The media network, which commands an 84 per cent market share, houses Singapore’s top eight radio stations by reach: Yes 933, Love 972, Class 95, Capital 958, Warna 942, 987, Gold 905 and Oli 968.

These findings are based on the latest Nielsen Radio Survey conducted from March to May 2025, which tracked radio listenership via diary recordings by 2,021 adults aged 15 and above, with the results weighted by age, sex and race to be representative of the Singapore population.

Chinese-pop powerhouse Yes 933 set its personal best at 1.22 million weekly listeners (an increase of 127,000 listeners), while Malay staple Warna 942 hit a record 611,000 (an increase of 64,000 listeners).

Other core stations – Love 972 (897,000 listeners), Gold 905 (457,000), Ria 897 (115,000) and CNA 938 (275,000) – also booked healthy year-on-year growth, with each station gaining up to 84,000 additional listeners.

Listening times per week rose in tandem too, climbing to an average of 10.3 hours a week (an increase of 0.3 hours). Warna 942 now commands a market-leading 13.7 hours per week (up by 3.6 hours), with Capital 958 and Love 972 close behind at 8.4 and 7.7 hours, respectively.

Gold 905, Class 95 and Oli 968 also saw increased listening times, with each station recording up to 1.3 additional listening hours.