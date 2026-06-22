Malaysian comedian Nigel Ng, aka Uncle Roger, and wife welcome first child

Malaysian comedian Nigel Ng, popularly known for his Uncle Roger persona on social media, announced on Monday (Jun 22) that he and his wife, Sabrina Ahmed, have welcomed their first child.

The news comes about four months after the couple revealed that they were expecting a baby.

According to Ng, his child, whose gender has not been publicly revealed, had spent a week in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) of Huntington Hospital in the US.

"Bringing you home today is the most special Father’s Day," wrote Ng.

He also thanked the doctors and staff of the hospital "for looking after [them] and bringing this joy into [their] lives".

"Somewhere I hear my Uncle whispering, 'Put MSG on baby, it’ll be better baby, smarter'," joked Ng in his post.