Malaysian comedian Nigel Ng, aka Uncle Roger, expecting first child with wife Sabrina Ahmed

Popular Malaysian comedian Nigel Ng, aka Uncle Roger, took to his social media pages on Friday (Feb 20) morning to announce that he and his wife, lawyer Sabrina Ahmed, are expecting their first child.

The post, which also doubled as a festive greeting for Chinese New Year and the start of Ramadan, featured Ng and Ahmed in festive Chinese outfits, along with a sonogram of the baby.

"New nephew coming soon! Happy Lunar New Year and Ramadan Mubarak," wrote Ng, referencing how his Uncle Roger character calls his audience his "nieces and nephews".