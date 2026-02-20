Malaysian comedian Nigel Ng, aka Uncle Roger, expecting first child with wife Sabrina Ahmed
On Friday (Feb 20) morning, Malaysian comedian Nigel Ng and his lawyer wife, Sabrina Ahmed, jointly announced that they are expecting their first child.
Popular Malaysian comedian Nigel Ng, aka Uncle Roger, took to his social media pages on Friday (Feb 20) morning to announce that he and his wife, lawyer Sabrina Ahmed, are expecting their first child.
The post, which also doubled as a festive greeting for Chinese New Year and the start of Ramadan, featured Ng and Ahmed in festive Chinese outfits, along with a sonogram of the baby.
"New nephew coming soon! Happy Lunar New Year and Ramadan Mubarak," wrote Ng, referencing how his Uncle Roger character calls his audience his "nieces and nephews".
The pregnancy news comes seven months after the couple’s lavish three-day wedding in Portugal – “a blend of Malaysian, Chinese and Bengali traditions”, according to Vogue, which attended the ceremony.
Ahmed first saw Ng in person at one of his shows, where a luxury resort real estate developer – for which she served as corporate counsel – had engaged Ng to perform at one of its properties. They later matched on a dating app and had their first in-person meeting at Boston Airport.
“Within a few months, in March 2023, I realised already that I loved her and wanted to spend the rest of my life with her. The rest is history," said Ng, who popped the question in 2024 in Tokyo.