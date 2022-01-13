Logo
Nightmare On Elm Street ‘haunted house’ sold for nearly US$3 million
Nightmare On Elm Street ‘haunted house’ sold for nearly US$3 million

It’s the house where Freddy Krueger tried to kill a young Nancy Thompson in her dreams. 

Nightmare On Elm Street ‘haunted house’ sold for nearly US$3 million

This Los Angeles home was featured in the horror classic, A Nightmare On Elm Street. It just sold for US$2.98 million. (Photo: Realtor.com)

Richa Liz Mathew
13 Jan 2022 10:12AM (Updated: 13 Jan 2022 10:13AM)
Horror fans might recognise this charming Los Angeles home that was just sold as being from the 1984 classic, A Nightmare On Elm Street. 

The three-bedroom and 4.5-bathroom Dutch Colonial house was where vengeful spirit of a serial killer, Freddy Krueger (played by Robert Englund), tried to kill a young Nancy Thompson (Heather Langenkamp) in her dreams. 

After three months on the market, the 2,700 sq ft home has just sold for US$2.98 million (S$4 million), as listed on the property site Realtor.com. And here’s another scary fact about the property: The site listed that it was 98.8 per cent more expensive than nearby homes.

The iconic Los Angeles home comes with a pool and a guest house. (Photo: Realtor.com)
The inside of the house has been refurbished. (Photo: Realtor.com)

According to NPR, the house is just off Sunset Boulevard and close to the legendary Chateau Marmont hotel. There’s also a Whole Foods nearby. 

And according to CNN, the interior of the home has been refurbished, although the exterior remains the same. 

The Wes Craven-directed Nightmare follows Thompson as she battles Krueger in order to protect her family and friends. 

The property also boasts a pool and a guest house, which may also seem familiar to fans of 31-year-old American stand-up comedian, Bo Burnham, who recorded his Netflix series, Bo Burnham: Inside, there.

Source: CNA/sr

