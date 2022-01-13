Nightmare On Elm Street ‘haunted house’ sold for nearly US$3 million

Horror fans might recognise this charming Los Angeles home that was just sold as being from the 1984 classic, A Nightmare On Elm Street.

The three-bedroom and 4.5-bathroom Dutch Colonial house was where vengeful spirit of a serial killer, Freddy Krueger (played by Robert Englund), tried to kill a young Nancy Thompson (Heather Langenkamp) in her dreams.

After three months on the market, the 2,700 sq ft home has just sold for US$2.98 million (S$4 million), as listed on the property site Realtor.com. And here’s another scary fact about the property: The site listed that it was 98.8 per cent more expensive than nearby homes.