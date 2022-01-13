Nightmare On Elm Street ‘haunted house’ sold for nearly US$3 million
It’s the house where Freddy Krueger tried to kill a young Nancy Thompson in her dreams.
Horror fans might recognise this charming Los Angeles home that was just sold as being from the 1984 classic, A Nightmare On Elm Street.
The three-bedroom and 4.5-bathroom Dutch Colonial house was where vengeful spirit of a serial killer, Freddy Krueger (played by Robert Englund), tried to kill a young Nancy Thompson (Heather Langenkamp) in her dreams.
After three months on the market, the 2,700 sq ft home has just sold for US$2.98 million (S$4 million), as listed on the property site Realtor.com. And here’s another scary fact about the property: The site listed that it was 98.8 per cent more expensive than nearby homes.
According to NPR, the house is just off Sunset Boulevard and close to the legendary Chateau Marmont hotel. There’s also a Whole Foods nearby.
And according to CNN, the interior of the home has been refurbished, although the exterior remains the same.
The Wes Craven-directed Nightmare follows Thompson as she battles Krueger in order to protect her family and friends.
The property also boasts a pool and a guest house, which may also seem familiar to fans of 31-year-old American stand-up comedian, Bo Burnham, who recorded his Netflix series, Bo Burnham: Inside, there.