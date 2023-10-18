Nintendo pop-up store at Jewel Changi Airport from November, with themed merch from Mario, Animal Crossing and more

If you're coming down to the pop-up, be sure to check in to your Nintendo account at the venue to collect special stickers, each of a different Nintendo character.

Each person can check in once a day and will receive one sticker from the 18 designs available. Sticker designs will be issued on a random basis. Simply scan the QR code on the tablet located at the store’s entrance. Upon verification by the on-ground staff, fans will receive the sticker.

The Nintendo pop-up store will be located at Jewel Changi Airport, #04-220/221.