Entertainment

Nintendo pop-up store at Jewel Changi Airport from November, with themed merch from Mario, Animal Crossing and more
Entertainment

Nintendo pop-up store at Jewel Changi Airport from November, with themed merch from Mario, Animal Crossing and more

The upcoming Nintendo pop-up is the first of its kind in Southeast Asia and will be held from Nov 17, 2023 to Jan 1, 2024.

Nintendo pop-up store at Jewel Changi Airport from November, with themed merch from Mario, Animal Crossing and more

The upcoming pop-up will also feature merchandise that was previously only available in Japan. (Photo: Nintendo)

Hazeeq Sukri
Hazeeq Sukri
18 Oct 2023 04:19PM (Updated: 18 Oct 2023 04:27PM)
Diehard fans of Nintendo games will want to keep their schedules free from November as there'll be a Nintendo pop-up store at Jewel Changi Airport. Happening from Nov 17, 2023 to Jan 1, 2024, the pop-up is the first of its kind in Southeast Asia and will feature merchandise from hit franchises such as Super Mario, Animal Crossing, The Legend Of Zelda, Splatoon and Pikmin.

Merchandise themed after the hit shooter game Splatoon. (Photo: Nintendo)
A key highlight of the pop-up's line is an illustration that features Mario leading various Nintendo characters. (Photo: Nintendo)

A key highlight of the product line-up is a special illustration that features Mario leading characters such as Squid Ring from Splatoon, Isabelle from Animal Crossing and Link from The Legend Of Zelda.

This illustration will be featured in many original merchandise that will be available for purchase. Other items will be revealed closer to the pop-up's launch date.

The front side of the Singapore-exclusive postcards. (Photo: Nintendo)

Exclusive to Singapore's pop-up store are six types of postcards that feature Nintendo characters on the front and an image of a Singapore landmark at the back. Shoppers who spend S$80 or more in a single transaction at the store will receive one of these limited-edition postcards, given at random while stocks last.

One of the 18 stickers that will be given to those who check in to their Nintendo account at the pop-up. (Photo: Nintendo)

If you're coming down to the pop-up, be sure to check in to your Nintendo account at the venue to collect special stickers, each of a different Nintendo character.

Each person can check in once a day and will receive one sticker from the 18 designs available. Sticker designs will be issued on a random basis. Simply scan the QR code on the tablet located at the store’s entrance. Upon verification by the on-ground staff, fans will receive the sticker.

The Nintendo pop-up store will be located at Jewel Changi Airport, #04-220/221.

Source: CNA/hq

