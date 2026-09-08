Eight concertos and two instruments in one night: Pianist Niu Niu takes on big challenge for kids with cancer

Pianist Niu Niu isn’t one to shy away from a challenge. At his upcoming concert in Singapore, the Xiamen-born Chinese musician will be performing highlights from no less than eight great concertos and making his stage debut on the violin, to boot.

Some might call him an overachiever – and they’d be objectively right. The 29-year-old, whose real name is Zhang Shengliang, started out as a child prodigy who embarked on his musical career at the age of six, going on to become the youngest student ever enrolled in the affiliated primary school of the Shanghai Conservatory of Music at age eight, sign with record label EMI Classics at age nine and earn a full scholarship to The Juilliard School in New York at age 17.

At Viva Concerti: Where The Twain Shall Meet, to be held on Oct 27 at the Esplanade Concert Hall, he will be performing movements from concertos by Tchaikovsky, Chopin, Rachmaninov, Liszt and more, together with the Metropolitan Festival Orchestra under the baton of Chan Tze Law.

The concert, organised by the Viva Foundation for Children with Cancer, is being held in celebration of the organisation’s 20th anniversary. The foundation is a Singapore charity dedicated to improving childhood cancer survival through medical care, research and education.

“Niu Niu is a very sensitive musician,” said Viva’s chairperson and founder Jennifer Yeo. “He has a very open mind and open heart to all kinds of music, which makes him an amazing musician. Most of all, he loves music, and you can hear it in his playing. I also know that he has a soft heart for those who are less fortunate, including children with cancer.” This made him an ideal collaborator for Viva's 20th anniversary, she said.