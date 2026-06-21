Nmixx Episode 1 Zero Frontier concert in Singapore: K-pop sextet dazzles with powerhouse vocals and heartfelt chemistry
K-pop girl group Nmixx staged the Singapore leg of their first-ever world tour, Episode 1: Zero Frontier, on Saturday (Jun 20) at The Star Theatre.
Since their debut in 2022, Nmixx has earned a reputation as one of K-pop’s strongest vocal groups – and with good reason. Comprising Lily, Haewon, Sullyoon, Bae, Jiwoo and Kyujin, the sextet boasts one of the industry’s most vocally demanding and experimental discographies. Yet, all six members consistently rise to the challenge – as seen during Nmixx’s Episode 1: Zero Frontier concert on Saturday (Jun 20).
Held at The Star Theatre, the concert marked Nmixx’s return to Singapore after a three-year absence. Now armed with a bigger song catalogue and stronger skills honed from years of performing, Nmixx set out to give Nswers (their fans) a great show.
Suffice it to say, they accomplished it with aplomb.
True to Nmixx’s reputation, vocals and musicality were at the forefront of Saturday’s show. In place of extravagant set pieces, Nmixx electrified audiences with live singing and a live band – with a saxophonist to boot.
Ad-libs, vocal runs and all sorts of riffs were aplenty, with standout performances being Run For Roses as well as the entire sequence from Dice to Heavy Serenade.
23-year-old Lily proved to be the night’s MVP, with her powerful belts and effortless high notes setting the stage on fire. Thanks to her affable personality, the Australian-Korean singer also delivered the biggest laughs of the night after she revealed the reason she paused during a song was that she was amused by a fan who got distracted by confetti raining down during the performance.
Special praise must also be given to Sullyoon, who powered through the two-and-a-half-hour set despite nursing an injury. Ahead of the concert, Nmixx’s agency, JYP Entertainment, informed fans that the 22-year-old was advised to “avoid strenuous movements, including intense choreography” due to her back pain.
As such, Sullyoon spent most of Saturday’s show singing while seated on stage. Nonetheless, her signature bright vocals did not waver one bit, and she even joined the other members in formation for less taxing songs like Young, Dumb, Stupid and Break The Wall.
The concert’s most emotional moment came during the closing section, when Sullyoon broke down in tears and apologised to fans, saying that she had “really, really wanted to perform” that day. As the audience responded with cheers of encouragement, the heartfelt exchange underscored the close-knit bond within Nmixx, with the other members immediately stepping in to comfort Sullyoon.
Bae even dedicated a portion of her closing speech to reassure Sullyoon that she “did a great job”.
All in all, Nmixx’s Singapore concert showed that the group is perfectly fine as they march to the beat of their own drum. With their formidable vocals and genuine camaraderie on full display, Nmixx is firmly on the right trajectory as they carve out their unique place in the industry.