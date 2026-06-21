Nmixx Episode 1 Zero Frontier concert in Singapore: K-pop sextet dazzles with powerhouse vocals and heartfelt chemistry

Since their debut in 2022, Nmixx has earned a reputation as one of K-pop’s strongest vocal groups – and with good reason. Comprising Lily, Haewon, Sullyoon, Bae, Jiwoo and Kyujin, the sextet boasts one of the industry’s most vocally demanding and experimental discographies. Yet, all six members consistently rise to the challenge – as seen during Nmixx’s Episode 1: Zero Frontier concert on Saturday (Jun 20).

Held at The Star Theatre, the concert marked Nmixx’s return to Singapore after a three-year absence. Now armed with a bigger song catalogue and stronger skills honed from years of performing, Nmixx set out to give Nswers (their fans) a great show.

Suffice it to say, they accomplished it with aplomb.