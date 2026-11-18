Japanese actress Noa Nakada, known for her role in the television series Ultraman Teo, has died at the age of 23.

Her agency, Toho Entertainment, announced her death on Monday (Nov 16) in a statement published on its official website and shared on the actress' social media account.

"It is with deep regret that we announce the passing of Noa Nakada, an actress represented by our agency," the company said in Japanese.

The agency added that her wake and funeral had already been held privately, attended only by close relatives, in accordance with her family's wishes. It also thanked fans and industry colleagues for supporting Nakada throughout her career.

The statement did not disclose the exact date or cause of her death.

Born in Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan, in June 2003, Nakada began gaining attention after becoming a finalist in the eighth Toho Cinderella Audition in 2016.

She made her feature film debut in We Are Little Zombies (2019) and later played Hikari Mido, the daughter of actor Tsuyoshi Muro's character, in My Daddy (2021).

She also appeared in television dramas including PICU: Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (2022) and The Mocking Lady (2024).

More recently, Nakada played Kanna Izumi, a member of an astronomy research club, in Ultraman Teo, the latest instalment of Japan's long-running Ultra Series, which began airing in July 2026 to mark the franchise's 60th anniversary.

According to Japanese media, her last social media update was on Nov 6, when she thanked viewers for watching the 16th episode of Ultraman Teo and shared details about the following episode.

Nakada also appears in the upcoming Japanese film If You See Her, Say Hello, scheduled for release on Dec 4 in Japan.

In a statement, the film's production company, IS Field, expressed its condolences to Nakada's family and confirmed that the movie would be released as planned, with the family's consent.