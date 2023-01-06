Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp comes out as gay
The 18-year-old, who plays Will Byers in the Netflix series, came out in a TikTok video posted on Thursday (Jan 5).
Noah Schnapp, the actor who stars in the hit Netflix sci-fi series Stranger Things, has come out as gay. The 18-year-old did so in a video posted on his TikTok account on Thursday (Jan 5).
In the clip, he wrote, “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know’”, over a video of him lip-syncing to a viral audio clip of someone saying, “You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, will never be that serious".
The caption to his video read: “I guess I’m more similar to Will than I thought.”
In Stranger Things, Schnapp plays Will Byers, who is seen grappling with his sexuality in the most recent season of the show.
In an interview with entertainment publication Variety in July last year, Schnapp confirmed that Will Byers is gay and in love with his best friend Mike, played by Finn Wolfhard.
“It was always kind of there, but you never really knew, is it just him growing up slower than his friends? Now that he’s gotten older, they made it a very real, obvious thing. Now it’s 100 per cent clear that he is gay and he does love Mike," he told Variety.
The creators of the series, the Duffer brothers, have announced that the upcoming season five will be the final season of the show. It has not been announced when that will air or when production will start.