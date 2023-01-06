Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp comes out as gay

Noah Schnapp, the actor who stars in the hit Netflix sci-fi series Stranger Things, has come out as gay. The 18-year-old did so in a video posted on his TikTok account on Thursday (Jan 5).

In the clip, he wrote, “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know’”, over a video of him lip-syncing to a viral audio clip of someone saying, “You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, will never be that serious".

The caption to his video read: “I guess I’m more similar to Will than I thought.”