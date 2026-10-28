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Noah Wyle named People magazine's 'sexiest man alive'
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Entertainment

Noah Wyle named People magazine's 'sexiest man alive'

The 55-year-old actor said it “sounded like a prank” when he heard the news. 

Noah Wyle named People magazine's 'sexiest man alive'

Noah Wyle attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., Sep 14, 2026. REUTERS/Daniel Cole

28 Oct 2026 09:06AM
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Actor Noah Wyle, the Emmy-winning star of the TV medical drama The Pitt, was named this year’s “sexiest man alive” by People magazine on Tuesday (Oct 27).

The 55-year-old said it “sounded like a prank” when he heard the news, adding: “Not in a million years did I think that this would be an honour bestowed on me.”

“I hope this changes everything. I hope it’s just wine and roses, milk and honey from here on out,” he told People magazine with a laugh. “No, I don’t, but I am going to take a lot of ribbing from friends and family for sure.”

Wyle has won two Emmys for best actor in drama for his portrayal of Dr Michael “Robby” Robinavitch in HBO's The Pitt, the story of life in a Pittsburgh trauma centre. He also starred as Dr John Carter in the long-running medical drama ER, which debuted in 1994. His ER co-star George Clooney has received People's honour twice.

Other actors who have received the title from People magazine include Michael B Jordan, Idris Elba, John Krasinski, and Paul Rudd.

Source: Reuters/sr

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