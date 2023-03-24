Noel Gallagher tells brother Liam to call him to arrange Oasis reunion

Noel Gallagher insists his brother Liam Gallagher just has to "get his people to call my people" to discuss an Oasis reunion.



The feuding siblings have sparked speculation they could reform the legendary Britpop group – who split in 2009 after a backstage bust-up between the pair at their final concert – after frontman Liam, 50, said on Twitter that a reunion is "happening".



And guitarist Noel, 55, has since reacted and insisted he's willing to listen to his brother after years of being estranged – but he doubts he has the nerve to pick up the phone.



Speaking in a radio interview in France on France Inter, Noel said: "There’s something in the papers back in England today.



"[Liam] should get his people to call my people; they know who they are, they know where we are. Stop talking on the f****** internet, and let’s see what you’ve got to say."



The reporter then asked if that's all it would take to reunite Oasis, to which Noel replied: "You would think, right? You would think. He’s got my number, he’s got my manager’s number, call us. But you know what? He won’t call."



Responding to a Twitter follower who asked what the chances of them reuniting are last weekend, Liam replied: "It’s happening."



Noel had admitted earlier this year that he'll "never say never" to a reunion.



He told BBC Radio Manchester: "You should never say never, [but] it would have to take an extraordinary set of circumstances.



"That's not to say that those circumstances would never come about."



The Champagne Supernova hitmaker was then asked how he and Liam are getting on these days, to which he replied: "Oh, brilliantly, yeah. Genuinely, yeah.



"He [Liam] has taken a year out apparently to find himself."