Nope, Doctor Strange, Lord Of The Rings: Here are the trailers to watch from Super Bowl weekend

The Super Bowl is not just the biggest day for American football fans, it’s also a great day for movie fans looking forward to new teasers and trailers of upcoming films and TV series. This year was no different as fans were treated to a treasure trove of clips from superhero blockbusters to spine-chilling thrillers.

A major highlight, released on game day, was Jordan Peele’s latest horror-thriller, Nope, which stars Keke Palmer, Daniel Kaluuya and Steven Yeun.

"What's a bad miracle? You got a word for that?" Kaluuya's character wonders out loud before the trailer unleashes a string of images from horses running wild and ominous looking skies to a bunch of people slowly looking up to the skies in anticipation.

The plot is still unclear though judging from the trailer, it appears that a small town is beset by a mysterious phenomenon that spooks the animals and cuts off the electricity. Could it be about aliens? Find out when the film hits cinemas on Jul 22.

