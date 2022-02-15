Nope, Doctor Strange, Lord Of The Rings: Here are the trailers to watch from Super Bowl weekend
There’s plenty to look forward to and get excited about on TV and at the movies, as these trailers show.
The Super Bowl is not just the biggest day for American football fans, it’s also a great day for movie fans looking forward to new teasers and trailers of upcoming films and TV series. This year was no different as fans were treated to a treasure trove of clips from superhero blockbusters to spine-chilling thrillers.
A major highlight, released on game day, was Jordan Peele’s latest horror-thriller, Nope, which stars Keke Palmer, Daniel Kaluuya and Steven Yeun.
"What's a bad miracle? You got a word for that?" Kaluuya's character wonders out loud before the trailer unleashes a string of images from horses running wild and ominous looking skies to a bunch of people slowly looking up to the skies in anticipation.
The plot is still unclear though judging from the trailer, it appears that a small town is beset by a mysterious phenomenon that spooks the animals and cuts off the electricity. Could it be about aliens? Find out when the film hits cinemas on Jul 22.
Then there was the trailer for Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, which revealed a lot of secrets. For starters, something's up with Scarlet Witch as we watch a showdown between her and Doctor Strange. We also hear the brief voice of an unidentified man, who sounds a lot like Patrick Stewart reviving his role as Professor X from the X-Men series.
The film follows the Sorcerer Supreme as he tries to combat the consequences of the multiverse-fracturing spell he cast in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The Marvel movie will make its debut on May 6.
Fan were treated to trailers of upcoming TV series as well, with the biggest – and most expensive – arguably being Prime Video’s Lord Of The Rings spinoff. In the first official trailer for The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power, we are introduced to a new cast of mysterious characters as one of them asks the question: "Haven't you ever wondered what else is out there?” The series is scheduled to premiere on Sep 2.
The other highly anticipated show is Marvel’s Moon Knight starring Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke, coming to Disney+. In a short 30-second clip that aired over the Super Bowl weekend, we see more of troubled hero Marc Spector (Isaac) losing his grip on reality. There are also scenes of him as the titular vigilante character throwing his signature crescent darts, as well as Hawkes' menacing cult leader character. The film's first full trailer dropped in January. Moon Knight premieres on Mar 30.
Here are the rest of the trailers that popped up in the days leading up to the Super Bowl: Jurassic World: Dominion; The Lost City; Pixar’s Toy Story prequel, LightYear; The Adam Project and the adventure-comedy family film, Sonic The Hedgehog 2.