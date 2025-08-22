What to know about Norma, the hit Indonesian movie about an affair between a man and his mother-in-law
The Indonesian movie Norma: Antara Mertua Dan Menantu (Norma: Between Mother-in-law And Son-in-law) has been slowly rising on Netflix's charts in the region after premiering on the streaming platform on Aug 14.
Based on a true story that went viral on social media, the movie centres on a woman named Norma Risma (played by actress Tissa Biani) and her husband, Irfan Wardhana (played by Yusuf Mahardika).
At first, their marriage seems perfect as Irfran is attentive and close to her family. However, behind his sweet facade is a dark secret.
Irfan is having an affair with Norma’s own biological mother, Rina (played by Wulan Guritno).
The forbidden scandal between son-in-law and mother-in-law ends up devastating Norma’s marriage and shaking the life of her father, Abdul (played by Rukman Rosadi).
This story was first told by the real-life Norma Risma through her TikTok account. Due to the huge public attention surrounding the story, the production house Dee Company adapted it into a feature film, which was released in Indonesian cinemas on Mar 31.
Norma herself was involved in writing the screenplay alongside renowned writer Oka Aurora.
The movie is currently amongst the top three most watched movies of the week on Netflix in Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia.
In a post celebrating the film's success on Netflix, Dee Company said: "Norma is not just a story but a harsh slap about trust, family and betrayal."
This story was originally published in CNA.id.