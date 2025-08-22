What to know about Norma, the hit Indonesian movie about an affair between a man and his mother-in-law

The Indonesian movie Norma: Antara Mertua Dan Menantu (Norma: Between Mother-in-law And Son-in-law) has been slowly rising on Netflix's charts in the region after premiering on the streaming platform on Aug 14.

Based on a true story that went viral on social media, the movie centres on a woman named Norma Risma (played by actress Tissa Biani) and her husband, Irfan Wardhana (played by Yusuf Mahardika).

At first, their marriage seems perfect as Irfran is attentive and close to her family. However, behind his sweet facade is a dark secret.

Irfan is having an affair with Norma’s own biological mother, Rina (played by Wulan Guritno).

The forbidden scandal between son-in-law and mother-in-law ends up devastating Norma’s marriage and shaking the life of her father, Abdul (played by Rukman Rosadi).