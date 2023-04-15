Not just a teen dancing app: How TikTok gave pro dancers and celebrities a leg up

When TikTok flew a group of its stars to Washington last month, it seemed inevitable that they would end up dancing. How else to protest a potential ban on what’s been nicknamed “the dance app”?

While TikTok’s CEO prepared to testify before Congress, the influencers posted dance videos filmed in the halls of the Capitol and on a Constitution Avenue rooftop, hashtagging them #SaveTikTok.

Their choreographed dissent had a sardonic bite: TikTok’s opponents often use its dance-centric reputation as ammunition. We wouldn’t lose much, the argument goes, by getting rid of a platform on which teens perform frivolous dance challenges.

Even some of the TikTok creators in Washington distanced themselves from the app’s dance culture, emphasising instead its usefulness as a tool for education and political engagement. “TikTok is not a children’s dancing app,” activist and content creator Aidan Kohn-Murphy told The Wall Street Journal during the trip.