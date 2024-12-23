Sequel to Mark Lee's hit movie Number 1 to hit theatres this Chinese New Year
The highly-anticipated sequel to the 2020 movie Number 1 will be released this Chinese New Year, announced the film's official Instagram page on Friday (Dec 20). Titled Number 2, the film was teased in June last year after its leading actor Mark Lee posted a picture of what appeared to be the movie's script on Instagram.
Number 2 will reunite Lee with director Ong Kuo Sin, who helmed the first movie, as well as Malaysian actor Jaspers Lai.
The original Number 1 tells the story of how Chow Chee Beng (Mark Lee) gets retrenched from his job as a manager and winds up being a drag performer at a local drag club. Longtime collaborator Henry Thia and comedian Kumar were also in the movie.
The movie was a commercial and critical success, scoring two nominations at the 2020 Golden Horse Awards: Best leading actor for Mark Lee and best costume & makeup design for Raymond Kuek and Azni Samdin in which the duo won.
The official Instagram page for Number 2 has teased that the movie will be set overseas.
It wrote: "The queens are back and this time, they’re packing their bags for an exciting trip! Can you guess where they’re heading to?"
It was previously reported in July last year that Mark Lee sustained a cut to his arm while shooting the movie in Thailand.