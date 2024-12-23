Sequel to Mark Lee's hit movie Number 1 to hit theatres this Chinese New Year

Number 2 will reunite Lee with director Ong Kuo Sin, who helmed the first movie, as well as Malaysian actor Jaspers Lai.

The original Number 1 tells the story of how Chow Chee Beng (Mark Lee) gets retrenched from his job as a manager and winds up being a drag performer at a local drag club. Longtime collaborator Henry Thia and comedian Kumar were also in the movie.

The movie was a commercial and critical success, scoring two nominations at the 2020 Golden Horse Awards: Best leading actor for Mark Lee and best costume & makeup design for Raymond Kuek and Azni Samdin in which the duo won.