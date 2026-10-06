Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha airlifted to Mumbai after spinal fracture in Bali

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha was airlifted to Mumbai after suffering a spinal fracture in an accident in Bali.

The 41-year-old actress, known for films including Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Dream Girl, had recently travelled to the Indonesian island for what her team described as a "work-cum-holiday trip", according to NDTV.

News of her accident first emerged last Thursday (Oct 1), when NDTV reported that Bharuccha had been hospitalised in Bali and was undergoing treatment. Official details of how the accident occurred have not been made public. Following further medical evaluation, her publicist confirmed on Friday that Bharuccha had suffered a fracture to her spine and would require surgery.

"Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was in Bali for a work-cum-holiday trip, met with an unfortunate accident and suffered a fracture in her spine," her team said in a statement reported by NDTV.

The actress remained under medical observation in Bali before arrangements were made to transport her back to India by air ambulance for further treatment and surgery. Local reports stated that Bharuccha was subsequently airlifted to Mumbai on Friday.

Videos that surfaced following her return showed her being transferred from an ambulance on a stretcher and taken into a hospital, surrounded by medical staff, family members and friends. Her Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-star and friend Ishita Raj was also reported to have accompanied her, according to Sunday Guardian Live.

Her team said the injury and surgery would require Bharuccha to take time to rest and recover, and that her work commitments over the next few weeks were likely to be affected. The exact location and severity of Bharuccha's spinal fracture have not been disclosed, nor has her team publicly given a timeline for her recovery.

"We request everyone to respect her privacy at this time and allow her the space to focus on her treatment and recovery," her team said, as reported by Hindustan Times. "We are grateful for everyone's concern and good wishes and will share further updates as and when appropriate."

Prior to the accident, Bharuccha had several projects in the works.

She is part of an upcoming, as-yet-untitled film starring Tiger Shroff and directed by Remo D'Souza. The project also features Pashmina Roshan, Abhishek Banerjee and Elvish Yadav.

Bharuccha is also part of the cast of an upcoming Netflix crime thriller, starring Manoj Bajpayee and Saqib Saleem, originally titled Ghooskhor Pandat.