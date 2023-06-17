Liam Gallagher claims to have called his brother Noel ‘many times’ about a possible Oasis reunion

Liam is adamant that he will get the Live Forever group back "on his own terms" after Noel left on "his terms" when he announced his departure from the group after a backstage bust-up between the pair at their final concert in Paris, France, in 2009.

Hosting BBC Radio 2 with Jo Whiley, Liam told the broadcaster: “Our kid has been called many times about getting the band back together, it just so happens that this time he wants it when he’s got an album out.”

He continued: “The way I see it, it ain’t happening. I won’t be calling him and he’ll be calling me. He split the band up on his terms and I’ll be getting it back together, on my terms. I’m a reasonable person, but I’m very good friends with the universe and we have ways of making it happen because it’ll come down to him calling me.”

Liam has accused his arch-nemesis sibling of "throwing" him and their bandmates "under the bus" and claimed everyone in the group could do with the money they'd make from a reunion.

He confessed: “I’ve still got the hump with it because he threw his younger brother under the bus and I’ve still got bills to pay as well and so did everyone else who worked for (Oasis).”

The rock'n'roll star added that it's not just about getting the Wonderwall group back together, as he misses his older sibling and would love for them to have a relationship after more than a decade of estrangement.