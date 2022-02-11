Logo
Entertainment

Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi to premiere in May on Disney+
Entertainment

The series will premiere on May 25 – the 45th anniversary of the debut of Star Wars: A New Hope.

Obi-Wan Kenobi, starring Ewan McGregor, will debut on streaming service Disney+ on May 25, 2022. (Photo: Disney)

Richa Liz Mathew
11 Feb 2022 08:52AM (Updated: 11 Feb 2022 08:52AM)
Obi-Wan Kenobi, the highly anticipated new Star Wars series from Disney+, has a confirmed premiere date – May 25.

The date is of special significance to Star Wars fans as it marks the 45th anniversary of the debut of the first film in the franchise, Star Wars: A New Hope, in 1977.

The latest series will see two actors reprising their iconic roles: Ewan McGregor as the titular Jedi master and Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader.

The story picks up 10 years after 2005’s Star Wars: Revenge Of The Sith, where Obi-Wan Kenobi “faced his greatest defeat – the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader”, as stated in the official description. 

The show will follow Obi-Wan Kenobi in Tatooine as he watches over a young Luke Skywalker.

The six-part series also stars Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Moses Ingram, Rupert Friend, Indira Varma, O’Shea Jackson Jr, Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.

May the force be with you as you count down the days to May 25.

Source: CNA/sr

