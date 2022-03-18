'Perfect Luke Skywalker': Star Wars actor Mark Hamill approves of child actor playing iconic character

The Force is strong with this one. Star Wars actor Mark Hamill, who has played Luke Skywalker in multiple films, has given his blessings to the young actor who plays the character as a child in the upcoming series, Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Young Luke Skywalker, played by child actor Grant Feely, appears in a brief scene in the trailer for the new Disney+ series.

“Grant Feely looks like a perfect Luke Skywalker,” Hamill, who is 70, tweeted on Wednesday (Mar 16). “I am wishing him all the very best!” He added the hashtag “The Force Is With Feely”.